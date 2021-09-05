  • DC Designs News Update

    DC Designs F-15

    The F-15 updates are complete now, all except one tiny but hugely frustrating bug causing the nose wheel animation to “skip”. Despite best efforts, the solution to this has not been found, and it might possibly be a bug in the SDK that is causing it (likely only for users of Blender). This has not been confirmed as I write this, but in the absence of any other logical cause, it must be something within code somewhere over which I have no control, as there are aircraft produced with 3DS Max with oleo-wheel arrangements that don’t suffer the same issue.

    As a result of this, the F-15 update will appear next week instead as I’m hoping to find a way around the bug, possibly by writing my own Lvar for the nosewheel. That does however cause issues later down the line with any features in MSFS that are tied to the nosewheel template, so I’d like to wait and see if Asobo can root out the cause of the issue or I can solve it myself.

    DC Designs Stearman

    With the F-15 updates otherwise complete, work continues on the Stearman to prepare it for launch. The flight model and engine files are complete, so it’s now down to finer-detail modelling and texturing work, as well as adding new colour schemes. Custom sound is underway over at Sim Acoustics, who have recorded true live sound from PT-17 Stearman PH-TOX, so everything from the engine to the primer lever will sound as it does on the real aircraft.

    The F-14 Tomcats are also of course being worked upon, although at a slower pace while the F-15s were being updated. From next week it will be full-steam ahead on both projects as they head toward their respective launch dates.

    Finally, there is a single extra image in the screenshots for today and no, it’s not a quick port but a shot of the properly converted aircraft taken during a brief test flight two evenings ago to assess how well the process is working. The assessment was that there will be a genuine major re-build of the aircraft to bring it up to MSFS standard, so it’s going to be almost as big a project as the original was. Work will start after the Tomcats are released, probably therefore somewhere in June / early July.

    DC Designs Concorde

