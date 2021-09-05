Axonos - YPPH Perth For MSFS 2020 Now Available for Pre-Order

Pre-order now for a discounted price.

Welcome to Perth, the Western capital of Australia! With the 4th busiest airport in Australia, Perth can be travelled to from hundreds of different locations, with flights from many Asian, African, Australia and European cities arriving each day.

Located in the north-east of the city, Perth Airport sees an average of 14 million passengers each year, with some of the busiest routes seeing flights to Singapore, Melbourne, Brisbane and Denpasar.

Axonos is proud to be able to present their first scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Being shipped with not just a detailed rendition of the airport, the product also contains custom objects for the city of Perth and multiple notable landmarks - adding to extra immersion when departing and arriving. For extra authenticity, the scenery has been built from the ground up, native to Microsoft Flight Simulator. With 4K textures spread out across the airport, accurately placed upon high quality custom 3D models, no detail has been spared.

Features

Full PBR Material

Accurate building modesl/textures

Custom orthophoto imagery

Custom landmarks and city included

Realistic night lighting

Static aircraft

Custom ground clutter

Custom clutter objects

Highly optimised

Source