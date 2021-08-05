LHSimulations Releases Budapest Airport MSFS

Finally the day has come! We are extremely happy to tell you that LHBP Budapest Airport has been released for MSFS! You can find it in the official built-in Marketplace of MSFS!

We would like to thank you all your awesome support and patience during this incredible journey! Without you this would not be possible.

Thank you!

We think we could create an even more beautiful scenery. Not only the resolution of textures has been increased (old objects have now 2048x2048 textures instead of 1024x1024) but all objects have now PBR materials. The recent changes at the airport has been incorporated to the scenery. New apron, new taxiways, new parkings and new gates. There are a bunch of new buildings like the new PIER and the BudCargo complex. The aeropark museum has been relocated as well.

But we do not stop here. We are working hard on further improvements. In the upcoming patches we will make further optimizations, new objects, new buildings and new functions.

Prepar3D users will not be forgotten. We are planning to release scenery for Prepare3D v4 and v5. Timeline is unknown yet but we will keep you posted.

Source