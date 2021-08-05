Virtual Design 3D Releases LEAL v1.5 For X-Plane

Scenery design team Virtual Design 3D has released an update to their scenery LEAL - Alicante Intl Airport and Alicante Port for X-Plane. The scenery already featured a detailed and realistic recreation of the real airport with over 200 buildings. The update includes a variety of updates and fixes.
Changelog v1.5
- Updated GroundTraffic Plugings for Vulkan version.
- Updated new aircraft parking markings.
- Fixes in taxi lights.
- Improvements Mega Luces Apron and holding Bye.
- Improvements in glass of the Terminal.
- Added option 5 in "_Config_this_Scenery". Optimized for virtual flights.
- Improvements beacons fast exits.
- Improvements of some textures.
- And other minor things.