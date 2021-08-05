Virtual Design 3D Releases LEAL v1.5 For X-Plane

Scenery design team Virtual Design 3D has released an update to their scenery LEAL - Alicante Intl Airport and Alicante Port for X-Plane. The scenery already featured a detailed and realistic recreation of the real airport with over 200 buildings. The update includes a variety of updates and fixes.

Changelog v1.5

Updated GroundTraffic Plugings for Vulkan version.

Updated new aircraft parking markings.

Fixes in taxi lights.

Improvements Mega Luces Apron and holding Bye.

Improvements in glass of the Terminal.

Added option 5 in "_Config_this_Scenery". Optimized for virtual flights.

Improvements beacons fast exits.

Improvements of some textures.

And other minor things.

