Interview: Sean From Working Title Group

thecorporatepilotdad, a professional pilot and MSFS 2020 livery creator/flight simmer interviews interviews Sean from the Working Title Group who helps make aircraft and navigation systems better in Microsoft Flight Simulator. We talk about how he got started in aviation, his aviation career, and his work with the Working Title Group as well as flying the Cessna Citation CJ4.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

Working Title MSFS Mods on Github

Working Title Discord