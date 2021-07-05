Tutorial: Localizer Back Course

This video tutorial shows tips to successfully complete a localizer back course (LOC BC) approach in the TBM-930 in Microsoft Flight Simulator. The approach is conducted at John Wayne/Orange County Airport (KSNA) in Santa Ana, California, USA.

A localizer back course is just flying on the back side of the localizer to the runway, i.e., if the localizer is intended for runway 28 the back course lets you land on runway 10 instead. Unless your instruments have a BC setting, the needle deflections will be the reverse of normal and will also be more sensitive since the signal is coming from the near end of the runway instead of the far end.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.