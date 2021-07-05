FlyByWire Simulations Development Update

We'd like to provide you with a quick dive into the changes made towards the A32NX's flight model as part of our development update.

The flight model has been completely revamped from the ground up. Incorrect physical aspects, like wing dihedral and sweep, horizontal tail size, and flight control surface deflections were corrected.

Alongside the new engine model, lift and drag have been adjusted and will now provide more accurate pitch angles, N1 values, climb, descent times and distances, and deceleration rates.

We've employed certain workarounds to resolve MSFS limitations in regard to "ballooning" during flap transitions, incorrect modeling of slats, and to allow correct modeling of the A320s CONF 1 and 1+F configurations.

We hope everyone is enjoying these changes as the A32NX gets ever closer to a realistic flight model.

