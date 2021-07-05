  • VSKYLABS Provides Details On PAC CT/4 For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-07-2021 10:51 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Provides Details On PAC CT/4 For X-Plane

    The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': PAC CT/4 Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research - A first look into the evolving cockpit. Following its real-world brother, The VSKYLABS CT/4 is being developed with the focus on basic and advanced flight training capabilities, including aerobatics, with a high level of realism. The project is currently one of the leading development efforts here at the 'labs, and it will set an important milestone in the VSKYLABS *Flight Training* oriented projects. Stay tuned!

    Source
    VSKYLABS Adds Autopilot To Aeroprakt A22-LS
    VSKYLABS Announces Test-Pilot TT-3 Project

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    SSI01

    FSX hangup-crash

    Thread Starter: SSI01

    Greetings all. I have been over the stickies posted above several subforums in the hope what's already there, although in some cases maybe a little...

    Last Post By: SSI01 Today, 10:45 AM Go to last post
    briansommers

    No radio towers?

    Thread Starter: briansommers

    I’ve heard that the new sim has no radio towers depicted? What about pipelines. I wanted to do some pipeline spotting, etc. My new computer is...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 09:48 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Don't shoot!

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Last Post By: Garciamk3g Today, 06:08 AM Go to last post
    Garciamk3g

    Multiplayer Flight with my Buddy Steve H.

    Thread Starter: Garciamk3g

    Departing X61-Airfield Landing @ KCDK-Lewis Airport in the Carbon Cub -2021-may-5-002_2 by Abel Rios, on Flickr Steve H. Flying the...

    Last Post By: Garciamk3g Today, 05:57 AM Go to last post