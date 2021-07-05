VSKYLABS Provides Details On PAC CT/4 For X-Plane

The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': PAC CT/4 Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research - A first look into the evolving cockpit. Following its real-world brother, The VSKYLABS CT/4 is being developed with the focus on basic and advanced flight training capabilities, including aerobatics, with a high level of realism. The project is currently one of the leading development efforts here at the 'labs, and it will set an important milestone in the VSKYLABS *Flight Training* oriented projects. Stay tuned!

Source

VSKYLABS Adds Autopilot To Aeroprakt A22-LS

VSKYLABS Announces Test-Pilot TT-3 Project