MSFS 2020 May 6th, 2021 Development Update

Hello all! Based on the results of our last flight, we would like to introduce a new flighting opportunity available for select individuals to help us test Sim Update 4 starting on May 12, 2021.

Our goals:

We would like simmers who are very experienced with our sim to help us identify regressions from our work on the update We would also like knowledgeable simmers to help us test the specific feature work we have done for this update. These are distinguished from general feature requests that are not targeted for this release.

This testing opportunity will target areas of the sim in performance, stability, ATC syntax accuracy, Aircraft (Engine Performance, Roll Stability, Average Yaw Control, and Aerodynamics).

In order to achieve these goals, we are growing a list of select users from diverse backgrounds and setups to help in this process. These individuals include active forum users, 3rd party developers, subject matter experts, and more. If you are on this evolving list we will be reaching out to you today to invite you to this opportunity.

In addition, 300 spots will also be open on a first-come, first-serve basis for those self-proclaimed experts in GA who would like to help provide feedback. Sign ups are limited to Windows Store sim users only (sorry, Steam!) this time around as you will be using the Xbox Insider Hub to register.

Registration will open Monday, May 10th at 8 am PDT, and close once we meet our max amount of users needed.

SDK Update

Documentation

We made major changes to the Project Editor pages, specifically Marketplace Data and Exporting.

We also added Livery samples to the Table of Contents.

We updated the Xbox page to explain how to build a package.

We added new tutorials for creating liveries.

Dev Mode

We finalized the first version of the Visual Effects Editor, which will be available on a beta version in the next release. Known issues are listed in the documentation and you can find a video tutorial which will help you get started and enable you to create your own visual effects.

We made some changes to the Release Note section: added new icons, sub-labels and colors when the active release note is selected.

We fixed aircraft filters disappearing when building an aircraft package.

In the Scenery Editor, we fixed DisplayName for Rectangles so that they are actually saved and loaded properly.

We fixed a bug in the legacy .air file parsing process that prevented proper conversion to the new .cfg-based system.

