  • Announcing Yaw2 3DoF Motion Simulator

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-07-2021 10:03 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Announcing Yaw2 3DoF Motion Simulator

    After a successful Kickstarter campaign 3 years ago, Yaw VR is back to the platform with its next generation motion simulator, Yaw2.

    Yaw2 is the highest motion range, most compact and affordable virtual reality motion simulator from Yaw VR. This next generation device is capable of a 40° motion range for roll, and 70° for pitch movements, and adding the Yaw Platform enables a 360° rotation, all with exceptional speed. Yaw2 is the most innovative and cool-looking motion simulator which brings you into a completely new world.

    Yaw2 is designed for gaming and to address the problem of motion sickness, it provides a fully immersive experience for your favorite games. Besides, the device is also a perfect match for working environments or for taking a break with its relaxation function.

    When designing Yaw2, our primary goal was to create a fully immersive experience at a price affordable for even domestic users. Based on our experience with Yaw1, we concluded that the following features are indispensable for Yaw2:

    • Comfortable: suitable even for playing for more hours
    • Can be used in normal sitting position
    • Hassle-free setup
    • Calibration-free
    • Large, foldable gaming plate for peripherals (such as joytsticks, steering wheels, shifters or hotas)
    • No assistance required for using the device

    Along with the comfort features, Yaw2 has everything needed for a perfect gaming experience:

    • Ultra-low latency
    • Exceptionally high motion speed (up to 360°/s)
    • Powerful motors (up to 350Ws)
    • Built-in vibration: enables vibration coming from e.g. speed, acceleration, an engine’s RPM or from getting shot etc.
    • Gameplay time tracker: helps in organizing your schedule and limiting your gaming passion before it becomes an addiction.

    Yaw2 Kickstarter
    Additional Information
    yawvr.com

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. MSFS,
    5. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    SSI01

    FSX hangup-crash

    Thread Starter: SSI01

    Greetings all. I have been over the stickies posted above several subforums in the hope what's already there, although in some cases maybe a little...

    Last Post By: SSI01 Today, 10:45 AM Go to last post
    briansommers

    No radio towers?

    Thread Starter: briansommers

    I’ve heard that the new sim has no radio towers depicted? What about pipelines. I wanted to do some pipeline spotting, etc. My new computer is...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 09:48 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Don't shoot!

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Last Post By: Garciamk3g Today, 06:08 AM Go to last post
    Garciamk3g

    Multiplayer Flight with my Buddy Steve H.

    Thread Starter: Garciamk3g

    Departing X61-Airfield Landing @ KCDK-Lewis Airport in the Carbon Cub -2021-may-5-002_2 by Abel Rios, on Flickr Steve H. Flying the...

    Last Post By: Garciamk3g Today, 05:57 AM Go to last post