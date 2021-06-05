KerrSpectives--The Islander

KerrSpectives--The Islander Britten-Norman Islander BN-2 Coming Very Soon To MSFS By Kenneth James Kerr

Introduction

In its own way, it’s as utilitarian as a DC-3 and as rugged as a Twin Otter. Like both those venerable aircraft, it’s been operated all around the world, but unlike those North American classics, this aircraft is British. What comes to mind? Some of you might be scratching your head right now, but for others, this aircraft needs no introduction. We’re talking about the Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander… and it’s about to land in MSFS.

I don’t know what it is that appeals to me about the Islander, but it’s one of those aircraft that I’ve liked since I was about 12 years old. I remember making the Airfix kit for it in the 1970s, and although I painted it in civil colours initially, It somehow ended up in British Army camouflage.

The Islander was designed as a light utility aircraft and regional airliner in the early 1960s. It made its first flight on June 13, 1965, and was initially built at the Britten-Norman factory on the Isle of Wight. Later, it would be built in Romania, and many variants came from that initial design, including the military Defender, and the three-engined Trislander. The type, including variants, has been operated by more than 85 nations around the world and is still in production. If you have a favorite country from which to fly in MSFS, the chances are high that an Islander has been there in real life.

The Islander for MSFS

I was delighted to become a beta tester for the Islander you see in the header image. I’ve been flying it for about five weeks now, and have worked very closely with the developer, sometimes texting him at all hours of the day, and right up to midnight! I’ve provided critical feedback, suggested liveries, even introduced him to a real-world Islander pilot with 1600 hours on type, and have watched the aircraft go from strength to strength as the developer has worked and reworked the product with total dedication. And even as I’m preparing this article, a new revision has landed in dropbox! But, it’s now getting very close to release, and probably within days of this article going out, the Islander for MSFS will be available to purchase.

This example does have a long pedigree because the designer has released versions of the aircraft for previous sim platforms. But that does not indicate that this is a mere “copy and paste” job for the new sim. Your new Chevrolet includes items from the parts bucket of previous vehicles, and such re-use does not invalidate the appeal or advances of the new model. Same here. While it may look similar to previous incarnations, the work under the hood has been enormous. I know this because I’ve personally witnessed it, seeing the product change significantly several times during my own testing. So let’s confidently give you a preview of coming attractions.

The Islander is shipping with 16 different liveries. It includes civil examples and at least one military variant. There are different panel options, and also multiple upholstery choices, with changes in fabric, colour, etc. There will be a paint kit, and I suspect that the community will have a field day with it since the aircraft has been so universally operated.

The best way to show you is… well… to show you. Let’s start with the interiors. Here’s a selection of images taken on May 3rd. Please remember there may be changes in the release version.

The Panels

At the current late stage of testing, almost all the buttons on the panel are clickable, although some are INOP due to sim or coding limitations. Again, this may change in the future, but for now, I can tell you that this is a very immersive cockpit to sit in, and very enjoyable to fly from.