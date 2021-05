Wings Over Flanders Field Patch Released

The team over at WOFF (Wings Over Flanders Field) have released a patch for their recently released Heaven & Hell II:

Wings Over Flanders Fields: We have released WOFF: Between Heaven & Hell II V1.08 Update patch.

If you have not yet updated it's well worthwhile. Some good fixes, and new FREE features have been added along the way, all included in this patch.

Please see the Downloads page on the main web site.

