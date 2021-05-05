Review: LatinVFR Santiago Chile for MSFS 2020

Review: LatinVFR Santiago Chile for MSFS
By FilbertFlies
In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at Santiago Chile created by LatinVFR for Microsoft Flight Simulator. He finds the terminal buildings to be a real labor of love, however other areas of the airport could stand with some improvement.
About Santiago Airport
Santiago is the capital of South America's Chile. It's a major business and industrial city. Its airport is one of the main airports in South America and has flights to North and South America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.
- Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation.
- Hand made, realistic terminals, cargo buildings airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.
- Realistic airport lighting.
- Realistic airport terminal interiors.
- Taxiways, aprons, runways sloped using the native MSFS system.
- Optimized for performance to be used on most types of systems.
- Customized and enhanced jetways.
- Accurate airport gate/parking to current real-world airport layout.
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
- Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant
FilbertFlies
Youtube Channel
Discord