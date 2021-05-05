Review: LatinVFR Santiago Chile for MSFS 2020



Review: LatinVFR Santiago Chile for MSFS By FilbertFlies

In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at Santiago Chile created by LatinVFR for Microsoft Flight Simulator. He finds the terminal buildings to be a real labor of love, however other areas of the airport could stand with some improvement.

About Santiago Airport

Santiago is the capital of South America's Chile. It's a major business and industrial city. Its airport is one of the main airports in South America and has flights to North and South America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation.

Hand made, realistic terminals, cargo buildings airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.

Realistic airport lighting.

Realistic airport terminal interiors.

Taxiways, aprons, runways sloped using the native MSFS system.

Optimized for performance to be used on most types of systems.

Customized and enhanced jetways.

Accurate airport gate/parking to current real-world airport layout.

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

