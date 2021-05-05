  • Review: LatinVFR Santiago Chile for MSFS 2020

    Review: LatinVFR Santiago Chile for MSFS

    By FilbertFlies

     

    In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at Santiago Chile created by LatinVFR for Microsoft Flight Simulator. He finds the terminal buildings to be a real labor of love, however other areas of the airport could stand with some improvement.

    About Santiago Airport

    Santiago is the capital of South America's Chile. It's a major business and industrial city. Its airport is one of the main airports in South America and has flights to North and South America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

    • Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation.
    • Hand made, realistic terminals, cargo buildings airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.
    • Realistic airport lighting.
    • Realistic airport terminal interiors.
    • Taxiways, aprons, runways sloped using the native MSFS system.
    • Optimized for performance to be used on most types of systems.
    • Customized and enhanced jetways.
    • Accurate airport gate/parking to current real-world airport layout.

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord

