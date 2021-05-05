MSFS Enriched Vegetation USA Giant Sequoias and Florida Mangroves

This dataset adds low poly 3D objects representing vegetation sites of high interest and clearly marked on flight maps. Enriched vegetation pack 1 include the giant sequoia grove using data collected by USDA. We have added low poly trees representing the giant sequoia trees; it is recorded there are 20,000 giant sequoia tress and we add all of them.

The second set of data included with this package is Florida mangroves; this package adds 500,000 low poly mangrove trees all around the coast of Florida using official data therefore the trees only show in the correct locations. This package use low poly objects to keep frame rates unaffected.

Total of objects added: 520,000.

