Stairport Announces Istanbul LTFM XP

The next X-Plane destination together with Stairport Sceneries and SceneryTR Design.

Features

Highly detailed virtual replica of the airport buildings and its surroundings

Photorealistic textures on airport buildings and vehicles

Custom high resolution ground textures, detailed markings and full PBR

Custom 3D Taxiway signs

Animated jetways, VDGS and marshaller (SAM Plugin required)

Custom animated vehicles (SAM AirportVehicles required)

HDR night lighting

Custom surroundings with hand placed autogen and water

Realistic static aircrafts included

Custom road layout

Seasonal texture adaptions (SAM Plugin required)

Compatible with Ortho4XP

Navdata AIRAC 2104 included

Istanbul Airport is the main international airport serving Istanbul, Turkey. It is located in the Arnavutkoy district on the European side of the city. All scheduled commercial passenger flights were transferred from Istanbul Ataturk Airport to Istanbul Airport on April 6, 2019, following the closure of Istanbul Ataturk Airport for scheduled passenger flights.

Approach And Landing At Istanbul New Airport 4K Cockpit Video

Source

