Stairport Announces Istanbul LTFM XP

The next X-Plane destination together with Stairport Sceneries and SceneryTR Design.
Features
- Highly detailed virtual replica of the airport buildings and its surroundings
- Photorealistic textures on airport buildings and vehicles
- Custom high resolution ground textures, detailed markings and full PBR
- Custom 3D Taxiway signs
- Animated jetways, VDGS and marshaller (SAM Plugin required)
- Custom animated vehicles (SAM AirportVehicles required)
- HDR night lighting
- Custom surroundings with hand placed autogen and water
- Realistic static aircrafts included
- Custom road layout
- Seasonal texture adaptions (SAM Plugin required)
- Compatible with Ortho4XP
- Navdata AIRAC 2104 included
Istanbul Airport is the main international airport serving Istanbul, Turkey. It is located in the Arnavutkoy district on the European side of the city. All scheduled commercial passenger flights were transferred from Istanbul Ataturk Airport to Istanbul Airport on April 6, 2019, following the closure of Istanbul Ataturk Airport for scheduled passenger flights.