Just Flight Hawk T1 Development Update

The Hawk T1 development team are currently focused on making the aircraft as visually stunning as possible in MSFS. As part of that work, we have upgraded all the exterior textures to 8K resolution, ensuring pin-sharp detail across the entire aircraft, whilst still maintaining excellent performance. These screen shots show that incredible detail on 2 of the 13 included liveries, with more to follow very soon!

Work has now begun on the front and rear cockpit areas, hooking up the hundreds of animated controls and indicators, adding in all the latest MSFS features available to us in the SDK, and carrying out hours of test flights to confirm the correct operation of the study-level systems.

