  • Just Flight Hawk T1 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-05-2021 11:27 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight Hawk T1 Development Update

    The Hawk T1 development team are currently focused on making the aircraft as visually stunning as possible in MSFS. As part of that work, we have upgraded all the exterior textures to 8K resolution, ensuring pin-sharp detail across the entire aircraft, whilst still maintaining excellent performance. These screen shots show that incredible detail on 2 of the 13 included liveries, with more to follow very soon!

    Just Flight Hawk T1 Development Update

    Just Flight Hawk T1 Development Update

    Work has now begun on the front and rear cockpit areas, hooking up the hundreds of animated controls and indicators, adding in all the latest MSFS features available to us in the SDK, and carrying out hours of test flights to confirm the correct operation of the study-level systems.

    Source
    Latest Screen Shots Of Just Flight Hawk T1/A MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Patinthedesert

    Achievements

    Thread Starter: Patinthedesert

    This is more of a gaming question than just about the flying. I was looking at some of the achievements that can be earned with flights in the game....

    Last Post By: Patinthedesert Today, 01:15 PM Go to last post
    roypaglia

    Airbus hdg autopilot

    Thread Starter: roypaglia

    I'm unable to set ap heading with the Airbus. I've managed to get alt and speed to work but whichever the heading set, it always wants to turn left....

    Last Post By: roypaglia Today, 01:09 PM Go to last post
    jlbelard

    Boeing 747 turning radius

    Thread Starter: jlbelard

    The B757 turning radius is too large to be able to exit a runway at a 50 to 90 degrees angle. I was hoping that the latest mod would fix that Since...

    Last Post By: jf1450 Today, 12:46 PM Go to last post
    ussmidway

    Error 126, carenado TBM/Bonanza

    Thread Starter: ussmidway

    I've been perplexed by this for a bit now. I bought the 2 planes in the title and installed them and they ran just fine. Then changed computers,...

    Last Post By: ussmidway Today, 12:39 PM Go to last post