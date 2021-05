Aerosoft Previews Brussels Int'l For MSFS

Over on the Aerosoft forums, Jo Erlend has shown off a few more previews of Brussels International Airport for MSFS:

Brussels Airport is an international airport 6.5 nm northeast of Brussels, the capital of Belgium. In 2019, more than 26 million passengers arrived or departed at Brussels Airport, making it the 24th busiest airport in Europe.

4K Nasty Weather ARJ100 Landing at Brussels EBBR

Source

