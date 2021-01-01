Review: Aerosoft - 29 Palms Skiathos for Prepar3D

Introduction

The small island of Skiathos in Greece may not be one of the largest islands in the Mediterranean, but what it lacks in size it certainly makes up for in popularity, as in 2017 alone, over 200,000 people visited the island. It is served by the notorious airport "Alexandros Papadiamantis" otherwise known as the 'Greek St. Martin', due to the similarities of how the aircraft land on approach. In this product, 29 Palms have not just included the airport, but the entire island with features such as dynamic lighting, sound features, and animated objects.

Airport Terminal

The airport terminal has been modelled very well using superb 3D effects and textures, and just like the real location, 29 Palms have also added a realistic orange tint to the arrival buildings. I also need to point out the great attention to detail on the buildings, such as air conditioning and service modules on the roofs. Despite finding the arrivals building up to date, the departures area sadly was not. In 2002 the airport had a refit and now sports a very modern linear design with lots of windows. However, the 29 Palms version looks to be modelled on the older version that was originally built in 2002.

Apron And Clutter

Upon exploring the scenery further, I was greeted with plenty of ground clutter which included aircraft steps, baggage trolleys, airport vehicles, and animated people. These small details really help give the sensation of just how small and cramped the airport is. I also liked the accurate placement of the blast fences and flood lights which yet again added to the amazing level of authenticity found in the scenery. Options to increase/decrease the detail are available in case of performance issues, however in testing I found there to be no impact on performance at all when placed at the higher setting.

In regard to the apron area, I found the textures to be accurate and nicely modelled. However, in 2014 an extension was added to the real-life airport to feature 5 additional stands for airliners and due to this, the original apron area is now used for smaller aircraft. Sadly though, this extension is not included in the 29 Palms version, meaning you are limited to just two stands.