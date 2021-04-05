  • Aerosoft - FSDG - St Lucia TLPC for MSFS

    Saint Lucia certainly is one of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean. A great landscape with beautiful bays and of course the fact that big parts of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie series was shot here, make this windward island one you don't want to miss. Unlike the International Airport in the south, Castries airport serves mainly as a regional hub and General Aviation destination. The breathtaking approach above the bay and the unique details like the lighthouse or the war cemetery make the airport one of a kind. Welcome to St Lucia!

    Features

    • Accurate and detailed rendition of George F. L. Charles Airport, St Lucia (TLPC)
    • Additional landmarks and objects around the airport
    • Includes static ship and aircraft for even more authenticity
    • Latest MSFS technologies like dynamic lights or ground materials
    • Optimized for great performance and visual quality
    • Compatible with all known addons
    • Manual included

    Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG - St Lucia TLPC for MSFS
    See other Aerosoft add-ons for MSFS 2020

