Aerosoft - FSDG - St Lucia TLPC for MSFS

Saint Lucia certainly is one of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean. A great landscape with beautiful bays and of course the fact that big parts of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie series was shot here, make this windward island one you don't want to miss. Unlike the International Airport in the south, Castries airport serves mainly as a regional hub and General Aviation destination. The breathtaking approach above the bay and the unique details like the lighthouse or the war cemetery make the airport one of a kind. Welcome to St Lucia!

Features

Accurate and detailed rendition of George F. L. Charles Airport, St Lucia (TLPC)

Additional landmarks and objects around the airport

Includes static ship and aircraft for even more authenticity

Latest MSFS technologies like dynamic lights or ground materials

Optimized for great performance and visual quality

Compatible with all known addons

Manual included

