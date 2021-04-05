Orbx Releases EGCK Caernarfon Airport For MSFS

EGCK Caernarfon Airport released for Microsoft Flight Simulator!
Located in an idyllic rural location on the west coast of Wales, EGCK Caernarfon is an ideal base for exploring the North Wales coast and the stunning Snowdonia National Park.
Features
- Bespoke hand-painted ground textures for the immediate airport area
- Dynamic people and animals that will change based on time of year and day
- High definition, hand-crafted 30cm/px imagery for the surrounding area
- Custom and unique built ground vehicles and aircraft
- Accurately and superbly modelled buildings
- Detailed 3D fencing, signage and equipment
- High definition hand-crafted PBR materials for the airport buildings
- Historic RAF Llandwrog buildings
- Surrounding POIs such as Morfa Holiday Park, Fort Belan and farmland buildings
- Optimized for best performance and works seamlessly with World Update 3 and our UK North POI region