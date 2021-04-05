  • IndiaFoxtEcho Reports Update Problems In MSFS Marketplace

    Nels_Anderson
    Problems with updates in MSFS Marketplace (and a note on where to buy our products).

    Several users are experiencing problems with the recent updates of the T-45C and the MB-339 if purchased on the Marketplace.

    While this is a known issue, unfortunately we have no control over it as the update download and decompression process is managed entirely by Microsoft, and we only provide the content.

    We have discussed the problem with Microsoft several times, but, while they could replicate the problem, they have not fixed it (yet). In the meantime the following procedure seems to fix the problem:

    While the simulator is NOT running

    • Locate the Official\OneStore folder
    • In that folder locate the MB-339 folder (it should be named indiafoxtecho-mb339) and manually delete it.
    • Restart the sim and download the 339 again - and it should update successfully
    • Then, here are some notes on where to purchase our product and the differences that apply to each distributor...

    Simmarket and similar vendors like FlightSim.Com Store - Typically we distribute our products as a zipped "Community" package. This means that the zip file contains a folder which must be manually placed in the Community folder. We chose this method over an installer as most of our customers seem to prefer it. The package is not encrypted (and this may be important for modders).

    PROs - Deployment is very quick (typically a couple of hours after our release), package is not encrypted.
    CONs - Manual installation

    Orbx - As you probably know Orbx has its own add-on manager (Orbx Central). This provides automatic updates management and installation.

    PROs - Deployment is quick (typically 24 hrs, 48 in the worst cases), automatic updates and installation, package is not encrypted.
    CONs - Not many...unless you do not like Orbx Central

    Microsoft Marketplace - Needless to say, the in-game markeplace is convenient and easy to access. However, Microsoft has an internal process to ingest the package which is quite time consuming (at least 5 days, but up to several weeks). Also files are encrypted and locked to the specific Microsoft user.

    PROs - Easy to use, automatic updates.
    CONs - Encrypted files, very slow deployment, add-on is linked to the specific Microsoft user.

    Note that we have not touched the "monetary" aspect - some of you are asking who they should purchase from so that we get the biggest cut. While we appreciate this, we suggest you buy from the site which is most convenient for you - the commission for the distributors more or less the same (with exception of Steam purchases which is a little worse for us).

