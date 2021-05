Carenado Shows Off RDR 2000 In Their PA34T For MSFS

Here are some screenshots from Carenado showing off the RDR 2000 in their PA34T Seneca V for MSFS:

Here is a video explaining how weather radar works (using the RDR 2000):

If you interested to see how the real RDR 2000 works, you can download the manual direct from BendixKing:

