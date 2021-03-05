  • Taburet - Australia VFR Radio and TV Masts for MSFS

    Taburet - Australia VFR Radio and TV Masts for MSFS

    This dataset represents FM transmission and TV tower locations recorded by the Australia Communications authority. According to the data in Australia there are as of today 1640 radio transmission towers and 701 digital video transmitter masts. We have collected the data and injected it into the world of MSFS radio and TV masts to put these landmarks on the map. The masts are of average height between 25 (radio) to 50 m (TV), including emissive night lighting to ensure they are visible at night. The items are visible for as far as MSFS can display either at day or night.

    Coverage: Australia (Tasmania included).

