Rolling Cumulus - Real VFR with 6 Abandoned Airfields for MSFS

    Flying VFR in many parts of the world is not as easy as it sounds. Sure you get to see beautiful sights but with low clouds and powerful thunderstorms around you or fog at your destination it can be a challenging experience.

    Real VFR will take you to an area of Bolivia that for many years has depended on aviation for its imports and exports. Today there are many "forgotten airfields" all over this large Department. Many of them bought by ranchers and some just forgotten for good! No ICAO designation for these and not easily found on maps.

    Real VFR must be flown by pilots who rely on their skills for navigating by following their compass and being careful in computing time of flight. If these skill are not available to the pilot as well as reading the weather most probably he will not find his destination. All the flights take you to an abandoned airfield with new scenery where you will be taking some kind of help or investigating with police mystery airplanes left there by their pilots.

    Features

    • At least six abandoned airfields with new scenery, as well as 23 airfields in the Beni Department of Bolivia
    • At least 20 flights (pilots with navigation knowledge may opt to change the given routes!)
    • Grass, dirt and asphalt airstrips
    • Optimized for MSFS 2020
    • Free new "Aero Selva" livery
    • Able to check real weather at locations and set weather accordingly for a more real flight
    • Complete documentation with details, necessary formula for computing "Time of Flight" needed to find the abandoned airfields, and specific routes for the flights

