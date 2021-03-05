Gaya Announces Free Memmingen Airport MSFS

Happy Easter! Yep, there is Easter Egg in this post!

A lot to talk, a lot to update. First thing first - will start from the a super exciting and cool gift: Memmingen Airport EDJA!

We will let you know soon how to get it and when it's going to be release! The early render just due the holiday. Expect an overview pretty soon!

Like we did back at 2020 we doing it again: Full airport, top quality for free! Really free!

What about the "other" airports we working on?

LSZH - development going very well and you can expect 2021 quality level and detail. No ETA yet but we things are already inside the simulator and it's looking really good.

EDDM - In full throttle! I can say much of the art work have been done already and we preparing to make first test the next 2 weeks. Right afterwards we will start alpha testing, beta and hopefully to have it done not so long from now. Like Zurich- forget anything you know before about quality, level of details and immersion when speaking about EDDM.

EGSS - coming next after those 2 big hubs! more info at the next post!

Image: Memmingen airport control tower minutes before the texturing.

Source