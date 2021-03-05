  • Gaya Announces Free Memmingen Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-03-2021 11:46 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Gaya Announces Free Memmingen Airport MSFS

    Happy Easter! Yep, there is Easter Egg in this post!

    A lot to talk, a lot to update. First thing first - will start from the a super exciting and cool gift: Memmingen Airport EDJA!

    We will let you know soon how to get it and when it's going to be release! The early render just due the holiday. Expect an overview pretty soon!

    Like we did back at 2020 we doing it again: Full airport, top quality for free! Really free!

    What about the "other" airports we working on?

    LSZH - development going very well and you can expect 2021 quality level and detail. No ETA yet but we things are already inside the simulator and it's looking really good.

    EDDM - In full throttle! I can say much of the art work have been done already and we preparing to make first test the next 2 weeks. Right afterwards we will start alpha testing, beta and hopefully to have it done not so long from now. Like Zurich- forget anything you know before about quality, level of details and immersion when speaking about EDDM.

    EGSS - coming next after those 2 big hubs! more info at the next post!

    Image: Memmingen airport control tower minutes before the texturing.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: edja, gaya, memmingen

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    davidc2

    Help needed-Piper III PA 28R

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    I bit the bullet and bought the Caraenado Piper III. I am liking the plane except for these problems (and it could be all me) Autopilot-I have...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 12:35 PM Go to last post
    Ralie25

    Carenado SR22 Strobe Lights Not Working

    Thread Starter: Ralie25

    Hi all, The strobes on my SR22 aren't flashing. Well they are, but from solid white to black. It's as if the strobe effect isn't working. The...

    Last Post By: lmhariano Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post
    TheRedBadger

    Secondary tower frequencies not always active

    Thread Starter: TheRedBadger

    Hi y'all, Was wondering why sometimes extra tower frequencies at an airport however listed are not active? I annoyingly noticed at MCO when the...

    Last Post By: TheRedBadger Today, 12:24 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Kennedy Space Center

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 10:56 AM Go to last post