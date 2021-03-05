Vidan Design Rebrands As SimNord

Vidan Design has changed name to SimNord. Their first release under the new company name will be Aalborg Airport EKYT for MSFS.

Our name is changing, but our focus remains the same: creating high-quality add-on airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator and other sim platforms. Vidan Design will become SimNord with a new look and a new logo. Our first release under the new company name will be Denmark's third largest airport, Aalborg Airport EKYT in North Jutland for Microsoft Flight Simulator. We look forward to show you the first preview images of Aalborg Airport in MSFS soon!

www.simnord.com