Magknight 787 Aviator's Edition v1.7.0 Released For X-Plane

1.7.0 has now been released - our biggest update since initial release! Its highlight features include improvements to the fuselage and cockpit art, an improved fuel system including fuel jettison, automatic checklists and upgrades to the ACARS system to support enroute operations.

Since 1.6.0 released just under 7 months ago we've released 5 stable and over 35 cygnus versions, totaling over 130 changelog items and 27 feature request items! You'll be able to grab it from the store or updater shortly.

