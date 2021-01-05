  • FlightBeam Studios Releases LFBZ Biarritz MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-01-2021  
    Fligthbeam Studios Releases LFBZ Biarritz MSFS

    Welcome to Biarritz Airport! This luxurious, seaside tourist destination is within close reach of Spain and the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. A perfect departure airport to visit the mountains, Spain, or the spectacular seaside views. Biarritz hosts a set of jetways for airliner traffic and a slew of support for general aviation aircraft.

    This visually stunning product was crafted by Dreamflight Studios, creators of SEQM and KTEB airports. Close attention was paid to detailing the General Aviation FBO for small aircraft, along with the small terminal for narrow-body airliners for the best, immersive flight-sim experience.

    Features

    • Realistic/ High Quality Ground textures
    • Full PBR material
    • Ultra crisp, hi-def textures rendered up to 4096x4096 resolution
    • Accurate building models/textures
    • Detailed airport parking lots
    • Detailed FBO for small aircraft operations
    • Realistic night lighting, with hand placed, illuminated floodlights and glows
    • Custom animated Flightbeam jetways with accurate placement and hood animation
    • Static Aircraft with PBR
    • Detailed airport surroundings
    • Custom Ground Vehicles
    • Custom clutter objects
    • Custom taxiway signs
    • Highly optimized

