Carenado Releases PA34T Seneca V For MSFS

Released! Carenado PA34T Seneca V MSFS 2020.
Features
- GNS530
- GNS430
- S-TEC 55 autopilot.
- KR87 ADF.
- BK KN62 DME.
- Digital Display Monitoring System.
- BK RDR2000 weather radar.
- Cold and dark / Ready to taxi / Ready for takeoff start options.
- GTX330 transponder.
- Engine and wind sound effects when opening doors and windows.
- Original HQ digital stereo sounds recorded directly from the real aircraft (engine, knobs, switches, buttons and different elements).
- Realistic flight dynamics compared to the real airplane. Realistic weight and balance. Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy.
- Physically Based Rendering (PBR) materials and textures.
- PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries.
- Tablet interphase for controlling static elements, pilots, opening doors, etc.; and starting options such as cold and dark and ready to taxi.
The Piper PA-34 Seneca is a twin-engined light aircraft, produced in the United States by Piper Aircraft. It has been in non-continuous production since 1971. The Seneca is primarily used for personal and business flying.
Certified on 11 December 1996, the Seneca V was put into production as a 1997 model year. Again the cowls were redesigned for increased performance, several cockpit switches were relocated from the panel to the headliner, and an improved engine variant, the Continental TSIO-360-RB, fitted with an intercooler, was used.