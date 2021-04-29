Carenado Releases PA34T Seneca V For MSFS

Released! Carenado PA34T Seneca V MSFS 2020.

Features

GNS530

GNS430

S-TEC 55 autopilot.

KR87 ADF.

BK KN62 DME.

Digital Display Monitoring System.

BK RDR2000 weather radar.

Cold and dark / Ready to taxi / Ready for takeoff start options.

GTX330 transponder.

Engine and wind sound effects when opening doors and windows.

Original HQ digital stereo sounds recorded directly from the real aircraft (engine, knobs, switches, buttons and different elements).

Realistic flight dynamics compared to the real airplane. Realistic weight and balance. Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy.

Physically Based Rendering (PBR) materials and textures.

PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries.

Tablet interphase for controlling static elements, pilots, opening doors, etc.; and starting options such as cold and dark and ready to taxi.

The Piper PA-34 Seneca is a twin-engined light aircraft, produced in the United States by Piper Aircraft. It has been in non-continuous production since 1971. The Seneca is primarily used for personal and business flying.

Certified on 11 December 1996, the Seneca V was put into production as a 1997 model year. Again the cowls were redesigned for increased performance, several cockpit switches were relocated from the panel to the headliner, and an improved engine variant, the Continental TSIO-360-RB, fitted with an intercooler, was used.

Source