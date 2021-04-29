  • Carenado Releases PA34T Seneca V For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Carenado Releases P34T Seneca V For MSFS

    Released! Carenado PA34T Seneca V MSFS 2020.

    Features

    • GNS530
    • GNS430
    • S-TEC 55 autopilot.
    • KR87 ADF.
    • BK KN62 DME.
    • Digital Display Monitoring System.
    • BK RDR2000 weather radar.
    • Cold and dark / Ready to taxi / Ready for takeoff start options.
    • GTX330 transponder.
    • Engine and wind sound effects when opening doors and windows.
    • Original HQ digital stereo sounds recorded directly from the real aircraft (engine, knobs, switches, buttons and different elements).
    • Realistic flight dynamics compared to the real airplane. Realistic weight and balance. Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy.
    • Physically Based Rendering (PBR) materials and textures.
    • PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries.
    • Tablet interphase for controlling static elements, pilots, opening doors, etc.; and starting options such as cold and dark and ready to taxi.

    

    The Piper PA-34 Seneca is a twin-engined light aircraft, produced in the United States by Piper Aircraft. It has been in non-continuous production since 1971. The Seneca is primarily used for personal and business flying.

    Certified on 11 December 1996, the Seneca V was put into production as a 1997 model year. Again the cowls were redesigned for increased performance, several cockpit switches were relocated from the panel to the headliner, and an improved engine variant, the Continental TSIO-360-RB, fitted with an intercooler, was used.

