Latest Screen Shots Of Just Flight Hawk T1/A MSFS

    Over on their Facebook page, Just Flight have shared some new images of their Hawk T1/A Trainer in MSFS:

    A more in-depth In Dev entry soon, but for now here are a few of the latest screen shots showing off the Hawk T1/A Trainer in MSFS and the 8K texture upgrade.

    The BAE Systems Hawk is a British single-engine, jet-powered advanced trainer aircraft. It was first flown at Dunsfold, Surrey, in 1974 as the Hawker Siddeley Hawk, and subsequently produced by its successor companies, British Aerospace and BAE Systems.

    The Hawk T1A is a modified Hawk T1, intended to replace the Hawker Hunter in the RAF's Tactical Weapons Units. A total of 89 aircraft were converted to carry two underwing AIM-9L Sidewinder air-to-air missiles and a centreline Aden gun pod. This is also the variant used by the RAF's Red Arrows display team; the underbody gun pod is replaced by a fairing used to carry diesel fuel and dye for the display smoke system.

