  • MSFS 2020 April 29th, 2021 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-30-2021 11:58 AM  Number of Views: 111  
    1 Comment

    MSFS 2020 April 29th, 2021 Development Update

    The Top Rudder 103 ultralight plane developed by Asobo Studio came out yesterday and is available for $9.99 in the Marketplace.

    SDK Update

    Documentation:

    We made some changes on the Flight Model section, created a Flights & Missions section, added a page about ice on aircraft models, and updated flightmodel.cfg with new parameters. More to come!

    Dev Mode:

    We fixed the "add custom asset group" window which wouldn't close when creating a new non-templated asset group.

    We fixed the font displayed in the release notes window.

    The Audio team fixed a shared convolution IR which didn't load in Wwise remote and added Built-in Emitter & Listener cone game-parameters.

    In the Scenery Editor, we fixed the windsocks with the wrong orientation, and we fixed a char being filtered in taxiway sign content text entry.

    SimConnect:

    We added the GEAR_SKIDDING_FACTOR SimVar.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs
    1 Comment
    1. damien's Avatar
      damien - Today, 12:47 PM
      Asobo should be concentrating on sorting out all the problems in the simulator

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    aharon

    Returning Home From Passover Vacation

    Thread Starter: aharon

    Shalom and greetings all my pals, Passover week is over which means massive flux of Israelis returning from their Passover vacation in Eilat back...

    Last Post By: aharon Today, 12:12 PM Go to last post
    floundy

    The Benefits of Paying Attention

    Thread Starter: floundy

    So about 2 weeks back or so my lil lappy started getting clunky and the stuttering most have experienced became the norm for me right up until the...

    Last Post By: Nels_Anderson Today, 11:32 AM Go to last post
    Tarik Pasic

    Weird bug when changing views during flight

    Thread Starter: Tarik Pasic

    Hey guys, I have a weird and frankly frustrating problem when I switch views (side windows, nearest airport tower) and then go back to my main view,...

    Last Post By: Tarik Pasic Today, 11:10 AM Go to last post
    Bayvista170

    Newbie Starting on FS

    Thread Starter: Bayvista170

    Hi. I've read loads of articles etc. I'd like to get into FS. What do people recommend? I'm very computer experienced, but know nothing about gaming....

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:08 AM Go to last post