MSFS 2020 April 29th, 2021 Development Update

The Top Rudder 103 ultralight plane developed by Asobo Studio came out yesterday and is available for $9.99 in the Marketplace.

SDK Update

Documentation:

We made some changes on the Flight Model section, created a Flights & Missions section, added a page about ice on aircraft models, and updated flightmodel.cfg with new parameters. More to come!

Dev Mode:

We fixed the "add custom asset group" window which wouldn't close when creating a new non-templated asset group.

We fixed the font displayed in the release notes window.

The Audio team fixed a shared convolution IR which didn't load in Wwise remote and added Built-in Emitter & Listener cone game-parameters.

In the Scenery Editor, we fixed the windsocks with the wrong orientation, and we fixed a char being filtered in taxiway sign content text entry.

SimConnect:

We added the GEAR_SKIDDING_FACTOR SimVar.

Source