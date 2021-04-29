MSFS 2020 April 29th, 2021 Development Update

The Top Rudder 103 ultralight plane developed by Asobo Studio came out yesterday and is available for $9.99 in the Marketplace.
SDK Update
Documentation:
We made some changes on the Flight Model section, created a Flights & Missions section, added a page about ice on aircraft models, and updated flightmodel.cfg with new parameters. More to come!
Dev Mode:
We fixed the "add custom asset group" window which wouldn't close when creating a new non-templated asset group.
We fixed the font displayed in the release notes window.
The Audio team fixed a shared convolution IR which didn't load in Wwise remote and added Built-in Emitter & Listener cone game-parameters.
In the Scenery Editor, we fixed the windsocks with the wrong orientation, and we fixed a char being filtered in taxiway sign content text entry.
SimConnect:
We added the GEAR_SKIDDING_FACTOR SimVar.
vBulletin Message