  • FlyByWire Previews Custom Flight Plan Manager

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-30-2021 11:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FlyByWire Previews Custom Flight Plan Manager

    A preview of our upcoming custom flight plan manager experimental version. Seen in this screen shot is a far better interpretation of a SID (CYYZ06R, ANCOL4 departure) compared to the default flight plan system.

    It will include support for discontinuities, remove very old bugs (going direct to the runway on approach, not being able to remove approach waypoints) and reduce stuttering during flight. Shout-out to the Working Title team for the base code.

    This will also include our custom LNAV, which will eventually perform transitions and navigation in an extremely realistic way. Keep in mind that particular aspect is not yet fully realized.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: flybywire

