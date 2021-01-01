Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights France & Benelux for MSFS

Enjoy France And Benelux Discovery Flights, the definitive product to make the most of Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update #4.

Features

Five Discovery Flights in the form of Bush Trip missions. A complete and exhaustive tour of France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Paris area, with over 100 points of interest strictly documented with photos available in the Navlog.

Two new liveries for default Asobo aircraft in ultra high 8K textures resolution:

Diamond DA60 in France livery

Diamond DA40NG in France livery

Easy to fly - You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD. So, enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes in hours and hours of pure fun, indulging at the same time your passion for flying.

TTS technology - Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.

Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. You can refuel the plane in any time. Multiplayer feature is enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.

Included Flights

Discover France - 49 POI

Discover Paris - 26 POI

Discover Netherlands - 18 POI

Discover Belgium - 13 POI

Discover Luxembourg - 5 POI

Purchase Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights France & Benelux for MSFS 2020

See other Perfect Flight add-ons for MSFS 2020