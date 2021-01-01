Tutorial: Winds Aloft Forecasts

Understanding weather is an important part of flying. thecorporatepilotdad, a real world corporate pilot, offers a tutorial on winds aloft forecasts, where they can be found, and how to read each type of chart. Even though this is made with the use of official sources, it is meant for use with Microsoft Flight Simulator, X-Plane, or any flight simulator.

Websites for finding winds aloft charts are shown along with explanations of wind vector barbs, textual winds aloft charts, as well as winds aloft for the rest of the world.

To find winds aloft forecasts in textual and graphical presentations in the United States go here.

For international winds aloft go here.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

