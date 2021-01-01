Taburet - USA VFR Weather Radar Stations for MSFS

These data represent Next-Generation Radar (NEXRAD) and Terminal Doppler Weather Radar (TDWR) stations within the US. The NEXRAD radar stations are maintained and operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The TDWR radar stations are maintained and operated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). There are 201 weather radar stations in the USA. We have collected the data and injected it into the MSFS world to put these landmarks on the map. The items are visible for as far as MSFS can display at day.

Coverage: USA and oversea territories.

Location of stations map visible here.

Purchase Taburet - USA VFR Weather Radar Stations for MSFS

See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020