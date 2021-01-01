  • Taburet - USA VFR Weather Radar Stations for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-29-2021 11:22 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - USA VFR Weather Radar Stations for MSFS

    These data represent Next-Generation Radar (NEXRAD) and Terminal Doppler Weather Radar (TDWR) stations within the US. The NEXRAD radar stations are maintained and operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The TDWR radar stations are maintained and operated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). There are 201 weather radar stations in the USA. We have collected the data and injected it into the MSFS world to put these landmarks on the map. The items are visible for as far as MSFS can display at day.

    Coverage: USA and oversea territories.

    Location of stations map visible here.

    Purchase Taburet - USA VFR Weather Radar Stations for MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    floundy

    The Benefits of Paying Attention

    Thread Starter: floundy

    So about 2 weeks back or so my lil lappy started getting clunky and the stuttering most have experienced became the norm for me right up until the...

    Last Post By: CBILL737 Today, 12:19 PM Go to last post
    Bayvista170

    Newbie Starting on FS

    Thread Starter: Bayvista170

    Hi. I've read loads of articles etc. I'd like to get into FS. What do people recommend? I'm very computer experienced, but know nothing about gaming....

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    jfitler

    I really like FS2020, but I miss...

    Thread Starter: jfitler

    In particular, I miss ... - capabilities of AI resources like WOAI, MAIW. Getting really sick of the word "generic" and the butt-ugly...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 11:35 AM Go to last post
    Garciamk3g

    Mt Rushmore - Crazy Horse FlyBye

    Thread Starter: Garciamk3g

    Flight From KPQN (Pipestone) To KCUT (Custer) MT Rushmore and Crazy Horse Flybye. ROUTE: KPQN-WATKU-FF36-SECTO-LEYIN-FRYRE-YUGUL-KAATS-ELREE-CABKU...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 11:34 AM Go to last post