  • Just Flight - 146 Professional Released For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-28-2021 05:35 PM  Number of Views: 5  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - 146 Professional Released For X-Plane 11

    Our new 146 Professional for X-Plane 11, developed by our in-house team in partnership with Thranda Design, is now ready for take-off!

    This fully VR-compatible and FPS-friendly 146 package includes eight highly detailed and accurate variants in 34 HD liveries. The Captain, Co-Pilot and jump-seat positions are modelled in the 3D cockpit, with hundreds of functional switches, knobs and controls.

    The aircraft feature custom-coded systems with a high degree of complexity and depth, an amazing array of external and cockpit sounds, functional Thrust Management System (TMS) and comprehensive navigation equipment which includes an FMC. For those of you who prefer to use a custom-coded FMC we can confirm that one is currently being developed by Javier Cortes (FJCC) for integration into the 146 as soon as possible after release.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow arrow iii autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    reece0306

    FSX freezes and unfreezes on long haul

    Thread Starter: reece0306

    When I do a long haul on VATSIM, the sim will freeze for 10 seconds and unfreeze for 5 seconds. It only happens on long haul flights. I need a...

    Last Post By: reece0306 Today, 07:24 PM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    To Steam or not to Steam - that is the question

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    Honestly, I tried to do a search on Steam - to read what has been written and avoid having to ask, but.. As you might imagine the search returned...

    Last Post By: valero Today, 06:57 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Updates?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I've assumed that MSFS has downloaded and installed all the updates--USA, UK, Benelux, etc.--as they've come out. However, as I was exploring the...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 06:34 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Galloway Air Crashes 1940 - 1979

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22405-Galloway-Air-Crashes-1940-1979

    Last Post By: BarryDon Today, 03:26 PM Go to last post