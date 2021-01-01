Just Flight - 146 Professional Released For X-Plane 11

Our new 146 Professional for X-Plane 11, developed by our in-house team in partnership with Thranda Design, is now ready for take-off!

This fully VR-compatible and FPS-friendly 146 package includes eight highly detailed and accurate variants in 34 HD liveries. The Captain, Co-Pilot and jump-seat positions are modelled in the 3D cockpit, with hundreds of functional switches, knobs and controls.

The aircraft feature custom-coded systems with a high degree of complexity and depth, an amazing array of external and cockpit sounds, functional Thrust Management System (TMS) and comprehensive navigation equipment which includes an FMC. For those of you who prefer to use a custom-coded FMC we can confirm that one is currently being developed by Javier Cortes (FJCC) for integration into the 146 as soon as possible after release.

