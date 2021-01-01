Rolling Cumulus - MSFS Real VFR Coming Soon

Flying VFR in many parts of the world is not as easy as it sounds. Sure you get to see beautiful sights but with low clouds and powerful thunderstorms around you or fog at your destination it can be a challenging experience.

Real VFR will take you to an area of Bolivia that for many years has depended on aviation for its imports and exports. Today there are many "forgotten airfields" all over this large Department. Many of them bought by ranchers and some just forgotten for good! No ICAO designation for these and not easily found on maps.

Real VFR must be flown by pilots who rely on their skills for navigating by following their compass and being careful in computing time of flight. If these skill are not available to the pilot as well as reading the weather most probably he will not find his destination.

This is a challenge for all pilots who will take the job to six far out in the boondocks forgotten airfields with no designation but with much history.

