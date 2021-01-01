Aerosoft - Airport Ørsta-Volda for MSFS

Welcome to the majestic fjords of western Norway, we hope you'll enjoy your stay.

Ørsta Volda Airport, Hovden is a regional airport situated in Hovdebygda in Ørsta, Norway. The airport features a 1070 meter (3510 ft) asphalt runway. The airport is served by norwegian regional airline Widerøe with routes to Sogndal, Bergen and Oslo.

This add-on for MSFS provides a very accurate and realistic recreation of Ørsta Volda Airport Hovden and the surrounding area.

Features

Realistic recreation of Ørsta Volda Airport (ENOV, HOV)

All airport buildings included in high detail

PBR textures

Custom grooved apron and runway

Accurate representation of the sloped runway

Reworked vegetation, roads and elevation surrounding the airport

Landmark buildings in the vicinity of the airport

Detailed elevation data for the airport and close surroundings

Accurate layout of taxiway, apron and stands

