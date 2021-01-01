  • Aerosoft - Airport Ørsta-Volda for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-28-2021 03:04 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Airport Ørsta Volda for MSFS

    Welcome to the majestic fjords of western Norway, we hope you'll enjoy your stay.

    Ørsta Volda Airport, Hovden is a regional airport situated in Hovdebygda in Ørsta, Norway. The airport features a 1070 meter (3510 ft) asphalt runway. The airport is served by norwegian regional airline Widerøe with routes to Sogndal, Bergen and Oslo.

    This add-on for MSFS provides a very accurate and realistic recreation of Ørsta Volda Airport Hovden and the surrounding area.

    Aerosoft - Airport Ørsta Volda for MSFS

    Aerosoft - Airport Ørsta Volda for MSFS

    Features

    • Realistic recreation of Ørsta Volda Airport (ENOV, HOV)
    • All airport buildings included in high detail
    • PBR textures
    • Custom grooved apron and runway
    • Accurate representation of the sloped runway
    • Reworked vegetation, roads and elevation surrounding the airport
    • Landmark buildings in the vicinity of the airport
    • Detailed elevation data for the airport and close surroundings
    • Accurate layout of taxiway, apron and stands

    Aerosoft - Airport Ørsta Volda for MSFS

    Aerosoft - Airport Ørsta Volda for MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Ørsta Volda For MSFS
    See other Aerosoft add-ons for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow arrow iii autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Galloway Air Crashes 1940 - 1979

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22405-Galloway-Air-Crashes-1940-1979

    Last Post By: BarryDon Today, 03:26 PM Go to last post
    stumpwiz

    Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog Functions Layout

    Thread Starter: stumpwiz

    When I fired up MSFS 2020 for the first time, it recognized my Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog stick and throttle. Unlike with some other controllers,...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 03:06 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Smyrna, Georgia, to Dallas, Texas, Net Jets Citation Longitude, Real World Recreation

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Everything about this flight was a real world recreation that I obtain flight data off of Flight Aware and choose the airline or company of my liking...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 01:21 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Almost Real

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Almost Real...Roaming around Denver International by Flightbeam Studios.

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 01:21 PM Go to last post