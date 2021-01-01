Welcome to the majestic fjords of western Norway, we hope you'll enjoy your stay.
Ørsta Volda Airport, Hovden is a regional airport situated in Hovdebygda in Ørsta, Norway. The airport features a 1070 meter (3510 ft) asphalt runway. The airport is served by norwegian regional airline Widerøe with routes to Sogndal, Bergen and Oslo.
This add-on for MSFS provides a very accurate and realistic recreation of Ørsta Volda Airport Hovden and the surrounding area.
Features
- Realistic recreation of Ørsta Volda Airport (ENOV, HOV)
- All airport buildings included in high detail
- PBR textures
- Custom grooved apron and runway
- Accurate representation of the sloped runway
- Reworked vegetation, roads and elevation surrounding the airport
- Landmark buildings in the vicinity of the airport
- Detailed elevation data for the airport and close surroundings
- Accurate layout of taxiway, apron and stands
Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Ørsta Volda For MSFS
See other Aerosoft add-ons for MSFS 2020