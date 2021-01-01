  • Aerosoft - Airfield Perranporth for MSFS

    Perranporth is located in the picturesque county of Cornwall at the southwestern tip of England. The town's small airfield is located about 2.8 km southwest of Perranporth and dates back to World War II.

    Experience breathtaking approaches either over the land side or over the steep cliffs that are typical for this region.

    The included animations make the airfield in Microsoft Flight Simulator look much livelier and more varied. Depending on the time of day and season, and also the temperature, static aircraft and people may or may not be displayed on and around the terrain.

    Features

    • Faithful replica of the last state of construction of EGTP Perranporth Airfield
    • Impressive and challenging approach over the Cornwall cliffs
    • Fully custom modelling and texturing using 4K PBR throughout the entire airfield
    • Various 3D objects and 3D people bring the airport to life
    • Custom HD ground layout with special reflection effects
    • Custom static aircrafts reflecting the real traffic at the airfield
    • Individual animations like runway direction indicator, windsock and hangar door
    • Perfectly embedded in the MSFS environment
    • Excessive performance optimization based on specifications by Microsoft
    • Compatible with MSFS World Update III: UK and Ireland

