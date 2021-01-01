  • Drzewiecki Design Miami City XP Now Freeware

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-28-2021  
    Drzewiecki Design - Miami City XP now freeware

    Drzewiecki Design has announced that their Miami City XP scenery package for X-Plane 11 is now available as freeware. This is a fine example of their regional scenery and was formerly priced at $25. The scenery covers a large area on the east coast of southern Florida USA.

    About Miami City XP

    Discover the beauty of the Miami coast with Miami City XP - a highly detailed scenery of Miami City in Florida, United States. Our product gives you the possibility to fly over a very large area of Miami, with photoreal ground, detailed autogen, hundreds of custom-made photoreal buildings and FPS-friendly, lite sceneries of KMIA, KTMB and KOPF airports.

    Miami is a city located on the Atlantic coast in southeastern Florida and the county seat of Miami-Dade County, the most populous county in Florida and the eighth-most populous county in the United States with a population of 2,500,625. The 42nd largest city proper in the United States, with a population of 399,457, it is the principal, central, and most populous city of the South Florida metropolitan area, and the most populous metropolis in the Southeastern United States. According to the US Census Bureau, Miami's metro area is the seventh most populous and fifth-largest urban area in the United States, with a population of around 5.5 million.

    KMIA Miami International Airport also known as MIA and historically Wilcox Field, serves as the primary international airport of the Greater Miami Area. One of the busiest international airports in the world, Miami International Airport caters to over 35 million passengers a year. Identifiable locally, as well as several worldwide authorities, as MIA or KMIA, the airport is a major hub and the single largest international gateway for American Airlines, the world's second-largest passenger air carrier. Miami International is the busiest airport in Florida, and is the United States' second-largest international port of entry for foreign air passengers after New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, and is the seventh-largest such gateway in the world. The airport's extensive international route network includes non-stop flights to over seventy international cities in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

    Our lite scenery of KMIA features the latest stage of construction works at the airport, including the demolished C terminal and the new J terminal.

    KTMB Kendall-Tamiami Executive Airport is a public airport located in unincorporated Miami-Dade County, Florida, United States, 13 miles (21 km) southwest of Downtown Miami. The Kendall-Tamiami airport is owned and operated by the Miami-Dade Aviation Department. There are 450 aircraft based at this airport: 69% single-engine, 20% multi-engine, 8% helicopter and 3% jet.

    Our lite scenery of KTMB airport features the extended runway 9R/27L. The runway has been extended 550 feet to the east and 1,798 feet to the west. All airport buildings are included.

    KOPF Opa-Locka Executive Airport is a general aviation airport and joint civil-military airfield 10 miles (16 km) north of Downtown Miami, primarily in metropolitan Miami, Florida, United States, with a portion within the city proper of Opa-locka. The airport's control tower is manned from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

    Scenery Features

    • Fully compatible with X-Plane 11
    • 3 FPS-friendly, lite sceneries of KMIA, KOPF and KTMB
    • Complete area of Miami including Miami Beach, North Miami, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne etc.
    • Whole area photo coverage with autogen, roads, railroads and other X-Plane native features
    • Hundreds of custom-made city buildings with photoreal textures
    • Up-to-date airport layouts
    • Each airport includes HDR lighting

    Get Drzewiecki Design - Miami City XP
    See other Drzewiecki Design scenery for X-Plane
    Read our review

