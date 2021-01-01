Milviz A-1H Skyraider Now Available For P3D v4/5

Introducing the A-1H Skyraider for Prepar3D v4 and v5 only.

The Douglas A-1 Skyraider (formerly known as AD Skyraider) is an American single-seat attack aircraft that saw service between the late 1940s and early 1980s. The Skyraider had a remarkably long and successful career; it became a piston-powered, propeller-driven anachronism in the jet age, and was nicknamed "Spad", after the French World War I fighter.

It was operated by the United States Navy (USN), the United States Marine Corps (USMC), and the United States Air Force (USAF), and also saw service with the British Royal Navy, the French Air Force, the Republic of Vietnam Air Force (RVNAF), and others. It remained in U.S. service until the early 1970s.

If you like the look of the A-1H Skyraider, then why not check out the model created by the talented Tim Conrad for FSX:

a-1hsyraider_navy.zip

With over 7000 downloads, this model is a must have for FSX users (remember to leave Tim a comment if you download as it's always appreciated).