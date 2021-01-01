  • Final Preview of Just Flight's 146 Professional XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-27-2021 03:45 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Final Preview of Just Flight's 146 Professional XP

    Here are some new screen shots of the 146 Professional X-Plane, freshly taken today, ahead of the full release tomorrow.

    Final Preview of Just Flight's 146 Professional XP

    Final Preview of Just Flight's 146 Professional XP

    Final Preview of Just Flight's 146 Professional XP

    All the shots, and many more are on the product page where the full specs can also be digested and the manual downloaded if you so wish.

    Enjoy these latest shots.

    The British Aerospace 146 is a short-haul and regional airliner that was manufactured in the United Kingdom by British Aerospace, later part of BAE Systems. Production ran from 1983 until 2001. Manufacture by Avro International Aerospace of an improved version known as the Avro RJ began in 1992.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow arrow iii atc autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Mac6737

    Does Community Folder Content Affect Load Time?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    IOW, will MSFS take longer to load if there's a lot of add-ons in your Community folder? It took me over 14 minutes to get to the Welcome screen...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 02:12 PM Go to last post
    jtempler

    uncontrolled rolling

    Thread Starter: jtempler

    I have an issue with uncontrollable rolling shortly after takeoff. This only started several weeks ago. Here are the facts: 1. Shortly after...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 02:10 PM Go to last post
    Roger Wensley

    AI planes waiting time

    Thread Starter: Roger Wensley

    AI planes that taxi for take off, and then have to wait as other planes are landing, stand still in a queue for 5 minutes. They then disappear if...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 01:52 PM Go to last post
    NEBOJSA

    CH Products YOKE

    Thread Starter: NEBOJSA

    I have a CH Products Flight Sim YOKE that has 3 levers on the right side, and a trim wheel on the left side. For a while now that trim wheel is...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 01:29 PM Go to last post