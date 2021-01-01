Final Preview of Just Flight's 146 Professional XP

Here are some new screen shots of the 146 Professional X-Plane, freshly taken today, ahead of the full release tomorrow.

All the shots, and many more are on the product page where the full specs can also be digested and the manual downloaded if you so wish.

Enjoy these latest shots.

The British Aerospace 146 is a short-haul and regional airliner that was manufactured in the United Kingdom by British Aerospace, later part of BAE Systems. Production ran from 1983 until 2001. Manufacture by Avro International Aerospace of an improved version known as the Avro RJ began in 1992.

Source