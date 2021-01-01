  • Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-27-2021 12:56 PM  
    Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020

    Known as the Island of Knights, Rhodes is one of the most interesting islands in the Aegean - and the largest of the Dodecanese islands. It features two airports, Diagoras International Airport and Maritsa Airport, a military airfield which these days is often used for motorsports events.

    With the new apron layout, Diagoras Airport now has more parking spots to satisfy the growing tourism demand of more than 5 million passengers per year.

    The close proximity to popular European as well as African airports, FSDG-Rhodes is the perfect destination for every pilot who flies the Aegean!

    Features

    • Complete coverage of the whole island
    • Additional landmarks like hotels, historic sites, solar parks, olive plantations, greenhouses, and lots more
    • Extremely realistic rendition of Diagoras International Airport, Rhodes/Greece (LGRP)
    • Authentic rendition of Maritsa Airport (LGRD)
    • New apron layout with pushback gates
    • Optional content controllable through the Scenery Configurator
    • Optional static aircraft for more realism
    • Optimized for great performance and visual results
    • Compatible with all known add-ons
    • Manual included

