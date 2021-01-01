Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020

Known as the Island of Knights, Rhodes is one of the most interesting islands in the Aegean - and the largest of the Dodecanese islands. It features two airports, Diagoras International Airport and Maritsa Airport, a military airfield which these days is often used for motorsports events.

With the new apron layout, Diagoras Airport now has more parking spots to satisfy the growing tourism demand of more than 5 million passengers per year.

The close proximity to popular European as well as African airports, FSDG-Rhodes is the perfect destination for every pilot who flies the Aegean!

Features

Complete coverage of the whole island

Additional landmarks like hotels, historic sites, solar parks, olive plantations, greenhouses, and lots more

Extremely realistic rendition of Diagoras International Airport, Rhodes/Greece (LGRP)

Authentic rendition of Maritsa Airport (LGRD)

New apron layout with pushback gates

Optional content controllable through the Scenery Configurator

Optional static aircraft for more realism

Optimized for great performance and visual results

Compatible with all known add-ons

Manual included

Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020

See other FSDG scenery for MSFS 2020

See other Aerosoft products for MFSF 2020