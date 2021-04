IndiaFoxtEcho Technical Update On MB-339 For DCS

As promised a couple of weeks ago, here is a .pdf file an in-depth technical update on our MB-339 for DCS. This time the focus is on the new damage model, its effects and how it correlates to failures and systems operation.

Damage_model_overview_V2.pdf

Source

