Orbx Announces Bella Coola Released For MSFS 2020

    Welcome to beautiful Bella Coola in Canada, a spectacular alpine location in the Pacific Fjords, now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This airport offers an inspiring scenic flight on approach, nestled in a lush valley, surrounded by the Bella Coola river and snow crested alpine peaks.

    The airport, ground textures and surrounding buildings have been hand-crafted and include the true to life details, and includes PBR textures throughout and a high-res custom groundpoly.

    Bella Coola is a true jewel of the Pacific Fjords and is coming soon to Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    Features

    • Airport and surrounding buildings have been hand-crafted with incredible detail and realism
    • PBR textures throughout
    • High-res custom ground poly
    • True to life details, including vehicles, helipads, vegetation, and even a local bear

    Source

    If you're a FS2004 user and you like the look of this scenery, then why not on head over to the file library and check out Roger Wensley's rendition of Bella Coola:

    bella_coola.zip

    Bella Coola for FS2004

    Highly recommended!

