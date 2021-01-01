Orbx Announces Bella Coola Released For MSFS 2020

Welcome to beautiful Bella Coola in Canada, a spectacular alpine location in the Pacific Fjords, now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This airport offers an inspiring scenic flight on approach, nestled in a lush valley, surrounded by the Bella Coola river and snow crested alpine peaks.

The airport, ground textures and surrounding buildings have been hand-crafted and include the true to life details, and includes PBR textures throughout and a high-res custom groundpoly.

Bella Coola is a true jewel of the Pacific Fjords and is coming soon to Microsoft Flight Simulator!

Features

Airport and surrounding buildings have been hand-crafted with incredible detail and realism

PBR textures throughout

High-res custom ground poly

True to life details, including vehicles, helipads, vegetation, and even a local bear

Source

If you're a FS2004 user and you like the look of this scenery, then why not on head over to the file library and check out Roger Wensley's rendition of Bella Coola:

bella_coola.zip

Highly recommended!