FlyInside Bell 47-G2 Helicopter Announced For MSFS

Flight Dynamics

This is not a hack! Although Microsoft Flight Simulator does not currently support helicopters, the FlyInside Bell 47-G2 integrates a custom flight model.

Initially developed for FlyInside Flight Simulator, our flight model provides an authentic helicopter flight experience, with realistic collective/cyclic response, ground effect, flap-back, transverse flow, torque/yaw, VRS, auto-rotation capabilities, and more!

Systems

Enjoy realistic systems with full support for startup/shutdown procedures and weight and balance, as well as support for failures.

Our piston engine simulation means that those of you with collective+throttle controls can enjoy the challenge of manual engine control.​

Our helicopter also includes an optional engine governor, making it a joy to fly with a standard 4-axis joystick or controller.

Modeling

Our detailed artwork will make you feel as if you're really sitting inside a Bell 47. PBR materials and textures, interactive switches, and realistic spacial sounds come together for an incredible experience. Rotor drive and control systems are fully modeled and animated.

Pick the look you want, the FlyInside Bell 47 has multiple liveries to suit your needs. A paint kit is also included so that you can create your own!

About FlyInside

FlyInside has been developing flight simulation and virtual reality software for years. Since our first product, FlyInside FSX, we've been pushing the boundaries of what's possible with today's technology. First with virtual reality, and now with flight dynamics.

Our team consists of experienced software engineers, expert pilots, and talented artists.

