  • Aerosoft Previews Lido di Venezia Airfield MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-26-2021 04:31 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft Previews Lido di Venezia Airfield MSFS

    One of the next locations you will be able to visit in the Microsoft Flight Simulator in the future is the Lido di Venezia airfield. Here are some preview screen shots for you.

    Features

    • Detailed rendition of the airfield LIPV Lido di Venezia
    • Perfectly blended into photogrammetric city of Venice
    • Fully custom modelling and texturing using PBR-effects throughout the entire airfield
    • Clutter objects and 3D people to bring the airport to life
    • Custom night lighting including runway and taxiway
    • Custom static aircraft reflecting the real traffic at the airfield (randomized)
    • Individual animations like weather dependent 3D people, animated sunvisors at tower and more
    • Excessive performance optimization based on specifications by Microsoft

    Aerosoft Previews Lido di Venezia Airfield MSFS

    Aerosoft Previews Lido di Venezia Airfield MSFS

    Aerosoft Previews Lido di Venezia Airfield MSFS

    Venice-Lido Airport is an aerodrome located 1.9 nm east of Venice, a city in the Veneto region in Italy. It is situated on the north end of the island of Lido di Venezia. The airport resides at an elevation of 13 feet (4 m) above mean sea level. It has one runway designated 05/23 with a grass surface measuring 994 by 45 metres (3,261 ft x 148 ft).

    In 2014 the airport was included in the list of the ten most beautiful in the world drawn up by the BBC by Jonathan Glancey.

    The airport, an example of perfectly preserved 1930s architecture, begun in 1926 and solemnly inaugurated on February 4, 1935, is the oldest commercial port in Italy. It is also artistic heritage of the Italian Republic.

    Given the great location, it was also the set of various memorable scenes of the historic TV series "Winds of War", 1983.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow arrow iii autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Herc79

    what vintage/classic aircraft are planned for FS2020 ?

    Thread Starter: Herc79

    I don't mind the new stuff, some is quite nice... but for me, there was flight before glass cockpits. There were piston powered airliners by Lockheed...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 05:13 PM Go to last post
    jfitler

    I really like FS2020, but I miss...

    Thread Starter: jfitler

    In particular, I miss ... - capabilities of AI resources like WOAI, MAIW. Getting really sick of the word "generic" and the butt-ugly...

    Last Post By: jfitler Today, 05:07 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: CLE_GrummanTiger Today, 04:30 PM Go to last post
    sxftxl

    Install Skai Traffic v2.3

    Thread Starter: sxftxl

    Hello guys, Can anybody send me a link to install skai traffic v2.3 and the parts? thanks for help!!!:D

    Last Post By: Ahmed Ahzaam Today, 12:15 PM Go to last post