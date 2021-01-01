Aerosoft Previews Lido di Venezia Airfield MSFS

One of the next locations you will be able to visit in the Microsoft Flight Simulator in the future is the Lido di Venezia airfield. Here are some preview screen shots for you.

Features

Detailed rendition of the airfield LIPV Lido di Venezia

Perfectly blended into photogrammetric city of Venice

Fully custom modelling and texturing using PBR-effects throughout the entire airfield

Clutter objects and 3D people to bring the airport to life

Custom night lighting including runway and taxiway

Custom static aircraft reflecting the real traffic at the airfield (randomized)

Individual animations like weather dependent 3D people, animated sunvisors at tower and more

Excessive performance optimization based on specifications by Microsoft

Venice-Lido Airport is an aerodrome located 1.9 nm east of Venice, a city in the Veneto region in Italy. It is situated on the north end of the island of Lido di Venezia. The airport resides at an elevation of 13 feet (4 m) above mean sea level. It has one runway designated 05/23 with a grass surface measuring 994 by 45 metres (3,261 ft x 148 ft).

In 2014 the airport was included in the list of the ten most beautiful in the world drawn up by the BBC by Jonathan Glancey.

The airport, an example of perfectly preserved 1930s architecture, begun in 1926 and solemnly inaugurated on February 4, 1935, is the oldest commercial port in Italy. It is also artistic heritage of the Italian Republic.

Given the great location, it was also the set of various memorable scenes of the historic TV series "Winds of War", 1983.

