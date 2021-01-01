  • Just Flight Previews Tornado F3 In P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-26-2021 03:57 PM  Number of Views: 58  
    1 Comment

    Just Flight Tornado F3 For Prepar3D

    Here are some pics of the Tornado F3 taken using a beta version in P3D V5 - currently in final testing.

    Just Flight Tornado F3 For Prepar3D

    Just Flight Tornado F3 For Prepar3D

    The Panavia Tornado Air Defence Variant was a long-range, twin-engine interceptor version of the swing-wing Panavia Tornado. The aircraft's first flight was on 27 October 1979, and it entered service with the Royal Air Force in 1986.

    The Tornado F3 was an improved version, powered by two Turbo-Union RB.199-34R Mk 104 engines, with automatic wing sweep control, increased AIM-9 carriage and avionics upgrades. 171 built for the Royal Air force (RAF) and Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF).

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021
    1 Comment
    1. clankilp's Avatar
      clankilp - Today, 04:42 PM
      Would much rather see this in X-Plane for general flight model, but I may have to go with this one

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow arrow iii autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Herc79

    what vintage/classic aircraft are planned for FS2020 ?

    Thread Starter: Herc79

    I don't mind the new stuff, some is quite nice... but for me, there was flight before glass cockpits. There were piston powered airliners by Lockheed...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 05:13 PM Go to last post
    jfitler

    I really like FS2020, but I miss...

    Thread Starter: jfitler

    In particular, I miss ... - capabilities of AI resources like WOAI, MAIW. Getting really sick of the word "generic" and the butt-ugly...

    Last Post By: jfitler Today, 05:07 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: CLE_GrummanTiger Today, 04:30 PM Go to last post
    sxftxl

    Install Skai Traffic v2.3

    Thread Starter: sxftxl

    Hello guys, Can anybody send me a link to install skai traffic v2.3 and the parts? thanks for help!!!:D

    Last Post By: Ahmed Ahzaam Today, 12:15 PM Go to last post