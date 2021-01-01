Just Flight Previews Tornado F3 In P3D

Here are some pics of the Tornado F3 taken using a beta version in P3D V5 - currently in final testing.

The Panavia Tornado Air Defence Variant was a long-range, twin-engine interceptor version of the swing-wing Panavia Tornado. The aircraft's first flight was on 27 October 1979, and it entered service with the Royal Air Force in 1986.

The Tornado F3 was an improved version, powered by two Turbo-Union RB.199-34R Mk 104 engines, with automatic wing sweep control, increased AIM-9 carriage and avionics upgrades. 171 built for the Royal Air force (RAF) and Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF).

