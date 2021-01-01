Stairport Reports SAM Updated to 2.2.5

SAM has been updated to 2.2.5 fixing small VDGS issues. This is just an incremental update while we're in full swing for SAM3.

Here is a brief overview of the changes. The drawings shown here were our initial draft, the final version will look better for sure.

New UI

We will implement a new modern UI engine offering plenty of possibilities in- and outside X-Plane, especially when talking about cross-platform development. Not only for windos, linux and mac but also android and ios.

New Core

SAM has grown over the years and the backend is pretty much messed up. We will create a new cleaned core engine and introduce new file formats in order to improve stability and performance.

New Features

There will be a handfull of new features like the "always connect jetway" option to overwrite jetway limits and more extensions will come in the future.

No Feature Cut

Of course we will migrate all existing SAM features and extensions into the new core. It will keep its compatibility to older versions.

Demo Airports

Based on the success of our shadeX free demo mode we would like to introduce selected airports which run all SAM extensions in unlimited demo mode so you can test them out wihtout limits.

Progress

STAGE 1: New UI/New Core [done]

STAGE 2: Migration of existing features/extensions [in progress]

STAGE 3: Add new features [open]

Timeline

This year (sorry, we can't be more precise at the moment).

