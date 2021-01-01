  • Stairport Reports SAM Updated to 2.2.5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-26-2021 11:38 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Stairport SAM

    SAM has been updated to 2.2.5 fixing small VDGS issues. This is just an incremental update while we're in full swing for SAM3.

    Here is a brief overview of the changes. The drawings shown here were our initial draft, the final version will look better for sure.

    New UI

    We will implement a new modern UI engine offering plenty of possibilities in- and outside X-Plane, especially when talking about cross-platform development. Not only for windos, linux and mac but also android and ios.

    New Core

    SAM has grown over the years and the backend is pretty much messed up. We will create a new cleaned core engine and introduce new file formats in order to improve stability and performance.

    New Features

    There will be a handfull of new features like the "always connect jetway" option to overwrite jetway limits and more extensions will come in the future.

    No Feature Cut

    Of course we will migrate all existing SAM features and extensions into the new core. It will keep its compatibility to older versions.

    Demo Airports

    Based on the success of our shadeX free demo mode we would like to introduce selected airports which run all SAM extensions in unlimited demo mode so you can test them out wihtout limits.

    Progress

    STAGE 1: New UI/New Core [done]
    STAGE 2: Migration of existing features/extensions [in progress]
    STAGE 3: Add new features [open]

    Timeline

    This year (sorry, we can't be more precise at the moment).

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021
    Tags: sam, stairport

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii atc autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    sxftxl

    Install Skai Traffic v2.3

    Thread Starter: sxftxl

    Hello guys, Can anybody send me a link to install skai traffic v2.3 and the parts? thanks for help!!!:D

    Last Post By: Ahmed Ahzaam Today, 12:15 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Yet Another Flightsim Adventure

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Yeah, in my line of work, it happens. I get people contacting me all the time wanting to take them off to...wherever. Most of them are kooks and I...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 11:54 AM Go to last post
    JSMR

    CS C-130 Windows 10 compatible?

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    I've read somewhere that it isn't but I was wondering if anyone had any issues installing it to FS9 with Windows 10?

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 11:43 AM Go to last post
    oneleg

    How to permanently disable anti-virus for flight simming?

    Thread Starter: oneleg

    I'm using Windows 10 Pro and Prepar3d. So how do I *permanently* disable my pc from having to use Windows Security (Defender) and other anti-virus...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 11:29 AM Go to last post