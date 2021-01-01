  • Simworks Studios - Update On Kodiak Development For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Simworks Studios - Update On Kodiak Development For MSFS

    Kodiak time! We have been hard at work on the aircraft, constantly tweaking and improving it. Here is an update on the current state of development!

    Exterior

    The exterior is nearing completion and we are putting the last few rivets on the airframe. The aircraft will ship with 25 factory schemes in three different layouts and will use MSFS' tail number system. The standard and tundra tyre variants are fully animated and ready in the simulator including some custom animations that we will showcase later. The amphibian is currently in the paint shop and is expected next month.

    Cockpit

    The cockpit is currently being modelled, with focus being on the cabin shell and cockpit. Once there, the aircraft interior will branch out to passenger, cargo and other variants.

    Systems

    This week we completed the integration of the Engine Display which will work with the default and Working Title G1000. Being a little more advanced, the WT version will feature the ENGINE, SYSTEM and FUEL screens. The displays are being built so that they will switch seamlessly whether you have the WT mod or not.

    The electrical system is being connected to the cockpit, using the lessons learned on the new electrical system from other aircraft. While progress is made fast, this is at completely different level of complexity so we are treading carefully.

    Finally, we are eagerly waiting for Sim Update 4 which brings a number of important fixes to turboprop engines.

    Here are some WIP screen shots until next time!

